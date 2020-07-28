Steelers Have Reportedly Signed Veteran NFL Running Back

Training camp is finally here for the NFL, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are wasting no time adding another running back to their roster.

Even though Pittsburgh hasn’t seen any of its notable players opt out yet because of COVID-19, the front office is doing everything it can to ensure that its backfield is loaded for the fall.

On Tuesday, the team officially announced that it signed Wendell Smallwood to a one-year contract. He spent the 2019 season with Washington, totaling 81 yards on the ground and 64 yards through the air.

Smallwood was drafted by the Philadelphia Eagles back in 2016. The best season of his young career was just two years ago, when he finished 2018 with 364 rushing yards, 230 receiving yards and five touchdowns.

We’ve signed RB Wendell Smallwood to a one-year contract.https://t.co/k97qlGc4mc — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) July 28, 2020

James Conner is the current starting running back for the Steelers. He’s been cancer-free for four years and feels in great shape, so he will not be taking the voluntary opt-out.

Behind Conner on the depth chart is Jaylen Samuels, who has proven to be quite the receiver out of the backfield. The Steelers also have Benny Snell Jr. and Anthony McFarland Jr. on their roster.

It’s uncertain if Smallwood will even make the team’s final roster for Week 1 of the regular season. Nonetheless, it doesn’t hurt to add an experienced tailback that could serve multiple roles on offense.