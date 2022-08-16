Steelers Have Reportedly Suffered 2 Season-Ending Injuries

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers' depth chart has taken a few hits this week.

Wide receiver Anthony Miller and safety Karl Joseph have suffered season-ending injuries.

Miller signed with the Steelers in October of 2021. The former second-round pick out of Memphis started his NFL career with the Chicago Bears.

In 2019, Miller had 52 catches for 656 yards and two touchdowns. Unfortunately, he won't get the chance to revitalize his career this fall.

Miller is currently dealing with a shoulder injury. Joseph, meanwhile, is nursing an ankle injury.

Joseph, a former first-round pick out of West Virginia, last made an impact for the Cleveland Browns in 2020. He had 67 combined tackles and an interception.

Joseph and Miller's injuries should allow other players on the roster to potentially crack the Week 1 rotation.

Damontae Kazee, Tre Norwood, Miles Killebrew and Linden Stephens are all listed as backup safeties for the Steelers.

As for Pittsburgh's receiving corps, Miller's absence could open the door for Miles Boykin or Gunner Olszewski to make the 53-man roster.