Steelers Have Signed A Lineman From Chiefs Practice Squad

The Pittsburgh Steelers started the season with a flawless 11-0 record, but have dropped two straight contests.

Unfortunately after a hot start to the season, the Steelers have started suffering significant injuries at the wrong time. Pittsburgh lost star defensive end Bud Dupree and linebacker Devin Bush to torn ACLs.

Star corner Joe Haden and backup insider linebackers Robert Spillane and Vince Williams also missed Sunday night’s game against Buffalo. But the bad news doesn’t stop there.

During Sunday’s game, the Steelers lost offensive lineman Matt Feiler to a chest injury. As a result, the team was in desperate need of depth along the offensive line.

According to a statement from the team, the Steelers signed Danny Isidora off of the Kansas City Chiefs practice squad.

Isidora is a former fifth-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings during the 2017 NFL draft. He played his collegiate football at Miami, where he was named second-team All-ACC during the 2016 season.

With Feiler heading to injured reserve, the Steelers need all of the help they can get along the offensive line. Rookie offensive lineman Kevin Dotson came in for the injured Matt Feiler, but ended up leaving the game with an injury himself.

Pittsburgh’s offensive line has been a revolving door over the course of the season due to injuries and positive COVID-19 tests.

The Steelers need to hope they can bounce back this weekend against the Cincinnati Bengals.