Report: Steelers Hosted Former 1st Round Pick Yesterday

Malik Hooker makes a tackle in an NFL game for the Indianapolis Colts.INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - NOVEMBER 25: Frank Gore #21 of the Miami Dolphins is tackled by Malik Hooker #29 of the Indianapolis Colts in the third quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium on November 25, 2018 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Even though training camp is just over a month away, there are still plenty of impact players available on the open market. Judging by the latest report, the Pittsburgh Steelers have their sights set on at least one defensive back.

According to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport, the Steelers had former first-round pick Malik Hooker at their facility on Thursday for a visit.

The Steelers aren’t the only team showing interest in Hooker. He has already had visits with the Dallas Cowboys and Miami Dolphins this offseason.

In terms of talent, Hooker is capable of being a starting safety in the NFL. The issue, however, is that he just can’t stay on the field.

Since entering the NFL in 2017, Hooker has suffered a torn ACL, Achilles and MCL. When he’s on the field though, he puts up impressive numbers. In 35 starts with the Indianapolis Colts, he had 124 tackles, 11 passes defended, seven interceptions and two fumble recoveries.

Hooker’s 2020 season was cut short due to an Achilles injury, so it’s unclear when he’ll be able to compete at 100 percent. That being said, he would give the Steelers another ball-hawking safety if the front office is comfortable with his injury history.

Even if the Steelers don’t sign Hooker this offseason, Mike Tomlin’s defense still has an impressive safety duo in Terrell Edmunds and Minkah Fitzpatrick.

[Ian Rapoport]


