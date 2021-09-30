New Injury Pops Up On Steelers’ Injury Report

The Pittsburgh Steelers were already dealing with injuries to a few of their top wide receivers, before another pass-catcher surprisingly appeared on the team’s injury report on Thursday.

According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, the Steelers listed Chase Claypool as limited in practice on Thursday afternoon ahead of this weekend’s game with the Green Bay Packers. The second-year wideout reportedly was dealing with a hamstring injury.

Claypool’s appearance on the injury report for this weekend’s important contest was shocking given that he participated fully in practice on Wednesday. It’s unclear if he was dealing with his hamstring issue yesterday or if it just popped up in the last 24 hours.

Either way, concern about Claypool’s status for Sunday will be heightened among the Steelers faithful.

New injury for the Steelers popped up today: WR Chase Claypool was limited with a hamstring injury. JuJu Smith-Schuster (ribs) was also limited. WR Diontae Johnson (knee) was upgraded to full participant, as was TJ Watt (groin). https://t.co/zWfvVCiQwm — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) September 30, 2021

Claypool’s injury designation is particularly troublesome given the handful of other Pittsburgh wide receivers that are banged-up. Lead wideout Diontae Johnson missed last weekend’s loss with a knee injury and Juju Smith-Schuster did not practice in the team’s workout on Wednesday.

Thankfully for the Steelers, both of those players seem to be headed in the right direction. Johnson was a full participant at Thursday’s practice and Smith-Schuster returned in a limited fashion. That leaves Claypool as the only one that seems to be trending downward.

Pittsburgh will need all of the offensive weapons they can muster this weekend against the Packers. Through the first three weeks, the Steelers have struggled to put up points in bunches and have shown some concerning signs about their ability to move the ball up and down the field.

Claypool gives Pittsburgh’s offense a unique opportunity to gash opposing defenses deep, so the team will hope to get him back in a full capacity as soon as possible.