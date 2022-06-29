Steelers Insider: "Difficult To Imagine" Kenny Pickett Starts Week 1

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 24: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett (8) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Shortly after the Steelers drafted Kenny Pickett, head coach Mike Tomlin announced that he'd have an opportunity to win the starting quarterback gig as early as this offseason.

“He’ll be given an opportunity to compete, certainly,” Tomlin said.

Even though Pickett will have the chance to win the job in training camp, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic believes the early edge goes to Mitch Trubisky.

"Unless Trubisky gets hurt or plays terribly in camp and the preseason, it’s difficult to imagine a scenario where he doesn’t start the season as the No. 1," Kaboly wrote. "How long he stays there will depend on how he plays."

Trubisky signed a two-year, $14 million deal with the Steelers earlier this year. The former No. 2 overall pick is hoping he can revitalize his NFL career in Pittsburgh.

In just a few months with the Steelers, Trubisky has won over his teammates.

"He is very easy to talk to," Chase Claypool said of Trubisky. "He always invites us over anytime we are around. He has welcomed us with open arms. It feels like family already."

We'll know more about the Steelers' quarterback battle when training camp begins in late July.