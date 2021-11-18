Steelers Insider Has Positive Update On WR Chase Claypool

The Pittsburgh Steelers haven’t lost a game since early-October and have avoided losing without the services of numerous key players. But they could be on the verge of getting a boost from star wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Per ESPN Steelers insider Brooke Pryor, Claypool was limited in practice on Thursday for the second day in a row. He’s been battling a toe injury and missed last week’s game against the Detroit Lions.

Claypool is No. 2 on the Steelers in receiving yards with 433. He has 29 receptions and one touchdown in his second NFL season.

But Chase Claypool isn’t the only Steelers star on the mend. Offensive lineman Trai Turner and defensive lineman Cam Heyward were both full participants in practice for the first time this week.

The news is less good for some of the Steelers’ other defensive stars. All-world pass rusher T.J. Watt and starting cornerback Joe Haden are still not practicing with their respective injuries.

The good news: Chase Claypool was limited again today, Trai Turner (ankle) and Cam Heyward were full participants. The bad: no TJ Watt, Joe Haden, Kevin Dotson. Isaiahh Loudermilk was added as a limited participant with a groin injury. pic.twitter.com/uhLVj8w6SD — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) November 18, 2021

It’s been an up and down season for the Pittsburgh Steelers to be sure. After beating the Buffalo Bills in Week 1 they went on a three game losing streak, then rebounded with a four-game winning streak.

Then they found themselves down again following a 16-16 tie with the Detroit Lions. The Steelers turned the ball over three times in that game without forcing any Lions turnovers.

At 5-3-1, the Steelers can still make a run at the playoffs. They would just make it if the season ended today.

But they need to get healthy everywhere, and fast.