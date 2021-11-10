Steelers Insider Has Injury Update On WR Chase Claypool

The Pittsburgh Steelers are already dealing with an injury to starting quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. On Wednesday, the team confirmed that it’s now also temporarily without one of its top wide receivers.

Second-year wideout Chase Claypool appeared on the Steelers’ injury report on Wednesday afternoon, according to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor. The 23-year-old was listed with a toe injury, just two days after he made three catches for 30 yards in Pittsburgh’s win over the Chicago Bears on Monday Night Football.

The Steelers didn’t practice on Wednesday, but if they had, Claypool would not have participated, according to Pryor. He reportedly underwent an MRI on his injured toe on Tuesday.

No further details on the results of the test were given.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, this isn’t the first time that Claypool has gotten banged up this year. The second-year wide receiver missed Pittsburgh’s Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers with an injured hamstring.

This season hasn’t been the breakout sophomore campaign for Claypool that many expected after his impressive rookie year. In seven games, he’s made 29 catches for 433 yards and one touchdown. He’s tacked on six carries for 51 yards.

Those marks, especially the touchdown numbers, have been well off Claypool’s breakneck pace from his first NFL season. A second-round pick out of Notre Dame, the rookie exploded for 873 yards and 11 total scores in 16 games and six starts in 2020.

Depending on how serious the toe injury is, Claypool may need some time to recover. If that’s the case, the Steelers will have to turn elsewhere for wide receiver depth behind Diontae Johnson with JuJu Smith-Schuster already out for the year.

Roethlisberger, who revealed Wednesday that he’s been battling a right shoulder injury for most of the season, also would not have practiced this afternoon.

The Steelers will play the Detroit Lions this upcoming Sunday. Whether Claypool or Roethlisberger will be at Heinz Field when they do, remains a mystery.