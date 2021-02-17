Steelers Insider Names Only 2 Options For QB Ben Roethlisberger

The Pittsburgh Steelers head into the 2021 season with plenty of questions about the current roster and limited cap space.

Last week, longtime center Maurkice Pouncey announced his retirement from the game of football. The move saved the Steelers $8 million in cap space, but it also raised a question about Ben Roethlisberger‘s future with the team.

Roethlisberger and Pouncey said in the past that they would play as long as the other one does. However, all signs points to Big Ben suiting up next season – without Pouncey on the field.

Steelers insider Brooke Pryor addressed Big Ben’s options, of which he has two.

“His options essentially boil down to two “r’s,” restructure or retire,” Pryor said. “The Steelers can save around $14 million if they can restructure his base salary and roster bonus into a signing bonus, spread over multiple years.”

She also noted that Big Ben could walk away from the game following the recent retirement of his longtime center.

“Roethlisberger has signaled that he’s willing to take a pay cut, but retirement could still be on the table – especially considering longtime teammate and friend Maurkice Pouncey called it a career.”

Roethlisberger and the Steelers started the 2020 season with an 11-0 record and Super Bowl aspirations. After a 1-4 finish to the regular season, the Steelers limped into the playoffs and got blown out by the Cleveland Browns.

Now, the team faces significant questions about its future.