Steelers Reportedly Interviewing Another GM Candidate

The Pittsburgh Steelers‘ search for a new general manager continues to heat up. On Friday night, NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero revealed the latest candidate on the team’s radar.

According to Pelissero, the Steelers plan to interview Buccaneers vice president of player personnel John Spytek.

Spytek handles the day-to-day operations of the college and pro scouting departments for the Buccaneers. In terms of experience, he should be high on the Steelers’ list.

Overall, Spytek has 18 years of experience in the NFL.

Prior to joining the Buccaneers’ front office, Spytek spent three seasons with the Broncos. He was also the Browns’ director of college scouting, the Lions’ operations intern, and the Eagles’ college scouting assistant.

The #Steelers plan to interview #Bucs VP of player personnel John Spytek for their GM job, per source. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 12, 2022

Spytek isn’t the only candidate being linked to the Steelers.

Pittsburgh has also expressed interest in ESPN broadcaster Louis Riddick, Colts executives Ed Dobbs and Morocco Brown, Chargers director of player personnel JoJo Wooden, and Titans video president of player personnel Ryan Cowden.

The Steelers are hoping to find a suitable replacement for Kevin Colbert, who was the general manager of the team from 2010 to 2021.