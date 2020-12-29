Steelers LB Names 2 ‘Smartest’ QBs He’s Played Against

On Sunday afternoon, the Pittsburgh Steelers used a tremendous comeback effort against the Indianapolis Colts to escape with a 28-24 win.

The Steelers entered half-time with a 24-7 deficit. Quarterback Ben Roethlisberger took over in the second half, throwing for over 230 yards and three touchdowns.

Pittsburgh clinched the AFC North with the win, but nearly saw its comeback attempt halted. Indianapolis quarterback Philip Rivers drove the Colts down the field and had the team in position for a win.

The Steelers defense held, but it could have easily gone the other way. Pittsburgh linebacker Vince Williams knows that.

Following Sunday’s game, Williams took to Twitter with a message about the opposing quarterback. He called Philip Rivers and Tom Brady the two smartest quarterbacks he’s had to play against.

Phil Rivers and Tom Brady are the smartest QBs I have ever played against. They stress you mentally on every play. — Vince Williams (@VinnyVidiVici98) December 29, 2020

There’s a reason veteran quarterbacks like Philip Rivers, Tom Brady – and others – remain the league for so long. Their preparation for and play on game day separates them from other quarterbacks in the league.

Of course, fans immediately asked Williams if he played against Peyton Manning. While Williams entered the league in 2013, he never faced off against prime Peyton Manning – so we’ll give him a pass.

Williams and the Steelers face off against the Cleveland Browns this weekend.