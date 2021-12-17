Steelers Legend Has Telling Comment About Ben Roethlisberger

Pittsburgh Steelers legend Joe Greene isn’t a fan of Ben Roethlisberger calling it a career after this season.

Greene appeared on CBS Sports Radio’s “The Zach Gelb Show” and confirmed that he hopes Roethlisberger doesn’t retire.

“I hope not,” Greene said. “I like Ben. I’ve been liking him for a long time. What we saw last Thursday night (against the Vikings), when Ben started to make the calls on his own when he was going no-huddle, you could see that he could put the ball where he wanted to put it, even though he didn’t have much time to do it. If we can get some people around him to block not only for the pass but block for the run, Ben can still be the quarterback that we can with. Ben knows that, and a lot of people know that, but when things are not going well, hey, everybody wants to get on the bandwagon and say, ‘well, it’s time for him to go.’”

It’s been an up-and-down season for Roethlisberger but he’s been mostly sharp his last five starts.

The Steelers are 2-3 in those starts but Roethlisberger has 11 touchdown passes and three interceptions during that span. For the season, he has 19 touchdowns and seven interceptions on 3,066 yards.

Greene may not be able to get his wish, however. Adam Schefter of ESPN reported a couple of weeks ago that Roethlisberger has privately told former teammates and some within the Steelers that this is his final year.

Ben Roethlisberger privately has told former teammates and some within the organization that he expects this to be his final season playing quarterback for the Steelers, league sources told ESPN. More coming ESPN’s Sunday NFL Countdown, with a special start time at 9 am ET. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 4, 2021

He’ll look to keep the Steelers in the playoff hunt as they host the Titans this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.