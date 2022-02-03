Steelers Linked Heavily To 1 NFL Quarterback Prospect

With Ben Roethlisberger officially retired, the Pittsburgh Steelers will be in the market for a quarterback this offseason. Judging by the latest reports, their next quarterback might just be at the Senior Bowl this week.

It sounds like the Steelers are very intrigued by Liberty quarterback Malik Willis, who has been impressive so far in Mobile, Alabama.

“The buzz around here in Mobile is that the Steelers’ love for Malik Willis is a badly kept secret,” Nick Farabaugh of Pittsburgh Sports Now said on Thursday.

Jon Ledyard of Pewter Report made a similar comment this morning, calling the Steelers’ interest in Williams the “worst-kept secret in Mobile.”

Willis finished the 2021 season with 2,857 passing yards and 27 touchdown passes. He also had 878 yards and 13 scores on the ground.

There are some concerns about the competition that Willis faced at Liberty, but he doesn’t think it’s a big deal.

“Football’s football, you’ve got to come out and play,” Willis said, via Jonathan Adams of Heavy.com. “Y’all do us dirty because we’re a little small school, but football’s football. They work out every day, we work out every day. Our schedules when I was at Auburn and Liberty are pretty much the same. Y’all focus on that a little too much, in my opinion. It’s just more people at the game.”

If the Steelers want to draft Willis later this year, they’ll most likely have to trade up.