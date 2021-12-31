Steelers Lose 2 Key Players Before Pivotal Game vs. Browns

The Steelers’ defense is going to be even more shorthanded on Monday night against the Browns.

Linebacker Joe Schobert and defensive lineman Chris Wormley will be out after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Friday.

Steelers place LB Joe Schobert and DL Chris Wormley on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Those are a significant losses for the defense. Also placed DL Daniel Archibong on the PS/Reserve COVID-19 list. — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 31, 2021

Schobert was acquired from the Jacksonville Jaguars in mid-August and he has provided a lot of stability at linebacker. He has 108 total tackles (66 solo) with one forced fumble, one interception, and six passes defended.

He’s coming off a 10-tackle performance against the Chiefs last Sunday, even though the Steelers got blown out, 36-10.

Wormley has been a key cog on the defensive line filling in for Tyson Alualu and Stephon Tuitt. Both players have virtually missed the entire year and when healthy, are two of the best run stuffers.

Wormley currently has 44 combined tackles (26 solo) with six sacks, a forced fumble, and two passes defended.

This Monday night game is an elimination game for both sides. The winner will keep its playoff hopes alive going into Week 18.

Kickoff is slated for 8:15 p.m. ET.