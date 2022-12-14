Steelers Made Interesting Quarterback Decision In Practice Today

PITTSBURGH, PA - DECEMBER 31: Head coach Mike Tomlin of the Pittsburgh Steelers looks on from the sidelines in the second quarter during the game against the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on December 31, 2017 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

If Kenny Pickett can't start for the Steelers this weekend, head coach Mike Tomlin will have an important decision to make at quarterback.

Even though Mitch Trubisky took over for Pickett this past Sunday, his place in the starting lineup is not guaranteed.

Mason Rudolph told reporters Wednesday that he split first-team reps with Trubisky at practice. He has not yet been told anything about his role for Sunday's game against the Panthers.

Rudolph said he "would like an opportunity" to start this weekend.

Rudolph has not started a game for the Steelers this season. In 17 career appearances, the Oklahoma State product has 2,366 passing yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

It's not that surprising to see the Steelers go the quarterback battle route this week. After all, Trubisky had three interceptions in Sunday's loss to the Ravens.

The Steelers should have an update on their quarterback situation later this week.