Steelers Make Decision On T.J. Watt For Eagles Game

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 03: Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker T.J. Watt (90) looks on during the game against the Cleveland Browns and the Pittsburgh Steelers on January 03, 2022 at Heinz Field in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Mark Alberti/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

T.J. Watt is inching closer to a return, make no mistake about it. That being said, Steelers fans will have to wait a bit longer before they can see him back on the field.

The Steelers have not activated Watt for this Sunday's game against the Eagles. That means he's ineligible to play.

Watt was already designated to return from injured reserve, opening up a 21-day window for him to make it back on the active roster.

With the bye week coming up for the Steelers, the training staff is probably giving Watt a bit more rest so he can be as close to full strength as possible for the second half of the season.

Watt suffered a pectoral injury in Pittsburgh's season opener.

Although the reigning Defensive Player of the Year would love to play as soon as possible, he has preached the importance of making the right long-term decision.

“The Steelers have invested in me and want me to be here for the long term. I want to be here long term,” Watt said, via ProFootballTalk. “I want to play at a high level. I have a lot of people in my corner who have my best interests and are going to make sure I’m doing what is right for myself and this football team.”

As long as Watt doesn't suffer a setback, he should be good to go on Nov. 13 against the Saints.