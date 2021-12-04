Steelers Make Important Decision On Star LB T.J. Watt

The Pittsburgh Steelers had great news to share with their fan base on Saturday morning. It turns out star linebacker T.J. Watt has been activated from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

Watt was placed on the Reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday. His first negative test came on Friday, according to Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk. That means he must have tested negative this Saturday in order for the Steelers to activate him.

With an important matchup on the horizon against Lamar Jackson and the Ravens, the Steelers are going to need Watt to be at his best on Sunday. So far this season, he has 41 tackles, 12.5 sacks, four pass defenses, three forced fumbles and two fumble recoveries.

If Watt can put constant pressure on Jackson, the Steelers will keep things close on Sunday.

We have activated LB T.J. Watt from the Reserve/COVID-19 List.https://t.co/i39se8z7Ql — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) December 4, 2021

It’ll be interesting to see what Watt’s conditioning is like after missing a full week of practice. We’d imagine he conducted some workouts at home, though.

Although the Steelers will have Watt at their disposal on Sunday, they’ll be without their top cornerback in Joe Haden. They’ll also be without defensive end Isiah Buggs.

Kickoff for the Ravens-Steelers game is at 1 p.m. ET. This AFC North showdown will air on CBS.