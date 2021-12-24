Steelers Make Official Decision On TE Pat Freiermuth

The Pittsburgh Steelers play the Kansas City Chiefs this Sunday in a game that could preserve or end their playoff hopes. Unfortunately, they’ll be without one of their most important weapons on offense.

On Friday, the Steelers officially ruled out starting tight end Pat Freiermuth, who has been battling a concussion. Freiermuth has not practiced at all this week due to the injury, which forced him out of Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

Losing Freiermuth will leave the Steelers without one of their biggest weapons in a game against one of the most high-octane offenses in the league. He’s been huge for the Steelers in finding the endzone too. His six touchdowns since Week 8 are tied for the most in the NFL.

The rookie tight end is having one of the best seasons for a rookie pass catcher in the league right now. Through 14 games he has 49 receptions for 422 yards and seven touchdowns.

Steelers rule out Pat Freiermuth, Buddy Johnson and Chris Wormley vs. Chiefs — Brooke Pryor (@bepryor) December 24, 2021

At 7-6-1, the Pittsburgh Steelers are just outside of reach of both the AFC North title and a wildcard spot. After the Chiefs game, their final two games will be against the rival Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens.

A loss to either of those teams would end the Steelers’ playoff hopes almost instantly.

There’s no room for error anymore – and any missing players could loom large in the final score.

How much will Pat Freiermuth missing Sunday’s game impact the Steelers on offense?