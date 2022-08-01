Steelers Make Official Decision On Veteran Kicker Chris Boswell
The Pittsburgh Steelers are rewarding veteran kicker Chris Boswell like few kickers ever get rewarded.
Boswell and the AFC North franchise have agreed on a massive new contract extension.
The deal is worth four years and $20 million. $12.5 million of that deal is guaranteed. The Steelers have their veteran kicker for the next five seasons.
"Steelers are giving kicker Chris Boswell a new four-year, $20 million extension that includes $12.5 million guaranteed, his agent Jeff Nalley confirmed Monday. The four-year extension ties Boswell with Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kickers in NFL history," said ESPN's Adam Schefter.
That's quite the commitment from the Steelers for a 31-year-old kicker. But when someone like Justin Tucker is in your division, you're going to have to pay big money for a top kicker like Chris Boswell.
Boswell has spent his entire NFL career with the Steelers. Last season, he converted 36 of his 40 field-goal tries, an impressive 90-percent mark.
Boswell will be kicking for the Steelers through the 2026 season.