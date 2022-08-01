Steelers Make Official Decision On Veteran Kicker Chris Boswell

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 31: Chris Boswell #9 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws a pass on a fake field goal during the first half of their game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are rewarding veteran kicker Chris Boswell like few kickers ever get rewarded.

Boswell and the AFC North franchise have agreed on a massive new contract extension.

The deal is worth four years and $20 million. $12.5 million of that deal is guaranteed. The Steelers have their veteran kicker for the next five seasons.

"Steelers are giving kicker Chris Boswell a new four-year, $20 million extension that includes $12.5 million guaranteed, his agent Jeff Nalley confirmed Monday. The four-year extension ties Boswell with Justin Tucker as the highest-paid kickers in NFL history," said ESPN's Adam Schefter.

That's quite the commitment from the Steelers for a 31-year-old kicker. But when someone like Justin Tucker is in your division, you're going to have to pay big money for a top kicker like Chris Boswell.

Boswell has spent his entire NFL career with the Steelers. Last season, he converted 36 of his 40 field-goal tries, an impressive 90-percent mark.

Boswell will be kicking for the Steelers through the 2026 season.