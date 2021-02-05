Steelers Make Significant Addition To Coaching Staff

The Steelers are rescripting their coaching staff this off-season in hopes to bounce back in 2021 following their early playoff exit this past season.

Head coach Mike Tomlin made another important hire on Friday by adding assistant coach Chris Morgan to his staff, per Steelers writer Mark Kaboly.

Morgan previously coached the offensive line for the Atlanta Falcons. He’ll now serve as the assistant offensive line coach for the Steelers.

Pittsburgh is investing heavily in qualified coaches to help the Steelers offensive line. Tomlin just recently hired Adrian Klemm to the lead offensive line coach.

Mike Tomlin clearly saw a need to improve the Steelers offense following last season’s results. He’s orchestrated an offensive staff overhaul as a result.

Adrian Klemm and Chris Morgan join the Steelers offensive staff, which is now led by Matt Canada. Tomlin promoted Canada to the offensive coordinator position just several weeks ago. The Steelers also just hired longtime NFL assistant Mike Sullivan to handle the team’s quarterback room.

Pittsburgh’s offense doesn’t have any excuses now. Tomlin has his staff in place and it should help the offense progress in 2021.

The Steelers looked the part of a Super Bowl contender early on in the 2020 season. As the year wore on, the offense became out of sync and jumbled at times. The new staff should help assist in making improvements for 2021.

As long as most of the Steelers’ roster stays intact, they should be in the playoff mix once again this upcoming season.