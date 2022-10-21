Steelers Make Significant Kenny Pickett Announcement

PITTSBURGH, PENNSYLVANIA - OCTOBER 02: Kenny Pickett #8 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the third quarter against the New York Jets at Acrisure Stadium on October 02, 2022 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images) Joe Sargent/Getty Images

Last weekend, Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Kenny Pickett sustained a concussion against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Fortunately for Mike Tomlin's squad, the rookie has made a speedy recovery.

On Friday, the Steelers announced that Pickett has cleared concussion protocol and is in line to start this weekend against the Miami Dolphins.

Earlier this week, Tomlin hinted that Pickett's participation in meetings and practice wouldn't be hindered by this injury.

"Oftentimes, someone's in the protocol and they've got complete clearance in terms of full participation, so you let them participate," Tomlin said, via ESPN. "Sometimes it's limited, and you limit their participation. When it's limited, obviously, it provides additional opportunities of reps for others. He's been given full clearance from a participation standpoint relative to his position."

Now, the Steelers know for certain that Pickett is eligible to start this Sunday.

In three appearances this season, Pickett has completed 66.3 percent of his pass attempts for 514 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.

The Steelers and Dolphins will kick off at 8:20 p.m. ET.