Steelers RB Najee Harris Names 3 QBs He’d Like To Play With

Now that Ben Roethlisberger is officially retired, the Pittsburgh Steelers are in need of a quarterback. During a recent interview with CBS Sports, Steelers running back Najee Harris shared his thoughts on who could potentially replace Roethlisberger next season.

Harris listed three quarterbacks in particular that would fit in Pittsburgh. Those three quarterbacks are Jimmy Garoppolo, Aaron Rodgers and Deshaun Watson.

“Obviously, I don’t really know the scenarios, but Deshaun Watson is always in there. Aaron Rodgers, obviously I like. I’m not sure how far he is into coming close to retirement. Even guys like Jimmy G, I like him too. Just a guy that wants to come in there and compete. I think that will fit the offense.”

Rodgers has been linked to the Steelers several times over the past few months. However, there’s no indication that he wants out of Green Bay just yet.

Garoppolo, meanwhile, is expected to be on the move. After all, the 49ers have Trey Lance waiting in the wings.

As for Watson, his future is a bit tricky. He’s facing 22 lawsuits alleging sexual assault and inappropriate behavior.

"Deshaun Watson is always in there. Aaron Rodgers, I like. Even guys like Jimmy G, I like him too. Just a guy that wants to come in there and compete." Steelers RB Najee Harris on who he would want to be the next QB in Pittsburgh #HereWeGo pic.twitter.com/eXj8S5vllF — CBS Sports HQ (@CBSSportsHQ) January 28, 2022

If the Steelers can land a proven quarterback this offseason, they’ll remain a playoff-caliber team in the AFC.

Steelers fans, who do you want at quarterback next season?