Steelers Name Team’s Starting Quarterback Right Now

The Pittsburgh Steelers have their starting quarterback…for now.

General manager Kevin Colbert spoke with the media on Monday and confirmed that if the season started today, Mason Rudolph would be the starter.

He did go on to say that the team will be adding a couple more quarterbacks before training camp.

“We know we’re going to add to the position,” Colbert said.” I can’t tell you how at this point. We will go to camp with four. If we had to start today with Mason as our starter, let’s go. We’ll try to build the best team around him.”

There was no way Colbert was going to publicly bash Rudolph. He’s started 10 games for the Steelers thus far and is 5-4-1 in those games.

The Steelers may take a quarterback with the No. 20 pick, but they may also go out and get a veteran to compete as well.

There’s no shortage of options available, which include Jimmy Garoppolo, Mitch Trubisky, Marcus Mariota, Kirk Cousins, etc.

Rudolph may be the starter right now, but that looks unlikely to be the case seven months down the line.