Steelers OC Comments On Ben Roethlisberger’s Absence

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger is currently unable to practice after being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list following close contact with players who tested positive. But he’s still making his presence felt from the comfort of his quarantine.

On Thursday, Steelers offensive coordinator Randy Fichtner revealed that Big Ben has maintained strong communications with the rest of the team. Fichtner said that between the all-day texting and his accessibility, it feels “as if he’s been in the room.”

“He’s been great, because obviously he’s accessible,” Fichtner said, via ESPN. “He’s got plenty of free time. We’re the ones that have to make the time to fit… Ben likes to text, so we get texts at night and go back and forth about a lot of things… It’s as if he’s been in the room.”

Roethlisberger may not be able to practice this week, but the team expects that he’ll be available for their Week 10 game against the Cincinnati Bengals. So long as he continues to test negative for COVID-19, that is.

Meanwhile, Roethlisberger is dealing with issues in his knees that left him a bit hobbled against the Dallas Cowboys. But the injuries didn’t stop him from completing a 24-19 comeback win over Dallas this past week.

2020 has been a renaissance year for Roethlisberger, following his mostly-missed 2019 campaign. He’s currently on pace for the best completion percentage of his career, as well as 36 passing TDs.

Oh, and did we forget to mention that the Steelers are still 8-0 and the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team?

If Ben Roethlisberger continues to play this well, the Steelers will be extremely dangerous in January.