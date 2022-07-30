Steelers OC: Mason Rudolph Has "Great Shot" To Win Starting QB Job

PHILADELPHIA, PA - AUGUST 09: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers throws a pass in the third quarter during the preseason game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on August 9, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. The Steelers defeated the Eagles 31-14. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Most of the talk regarding the Pittsburgh Steelers' quarterback competition has been centered around Mitch Trubisky and Kenny Pickett. However, we shouldn't forget about Mason Rudolph.

During an appearance on 93.7 The Fan, Steelers offensive coordinator Matt Canada revealed that Rudolph has been given a "fair shot" to win the starting gig.

“Mason’s getting the second reps right now, almost equal to, maybe slightly less than Mitch," Canada said, via ProFootballTalk. "He’s being given a very fair shot. To this point in camp, it might have been exactly equal. Mason has made a lot of plays at times, he’s played very well at times for us. He’s got a great shot at it. He’s being treated that way. His history with our plays, with our system, is a positive for him."

Rudolph is entering his fifth season with the Steelers.

Since entering the NFL in 2018, Rudolph has completed 61.5 percent of his passes for 2,366 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions.

If Rudolph wants to win the starting job for Week 1, he'll need to beat out Trubisky.

Earlier this week, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported that Trubisky will get the first crack at winning the starting quarterback job for Pittsburgh.