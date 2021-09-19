Look: Steelers Player Ejected For Disgusting Act

With the game still hanging in the balance, Pittsburgh Steelers offensive lineman Trai Turner was ejected from Sunday’s contest against the Las Vegas Raiders for spitting on an opposing player.

The madness broke out early on in the fourth quarter with the Steelers trailing 16-7. Ben Roethlisberger connected with running back Najee Harris for a 25-yard touchdown, but immediately after the play a scuffle broke out along the offensive line.

Turner headed over to an official to argue about something that happened during the play before he turned his attention on a Raiders player. He ran over and clearly tried to spit in the direction of the Las Vegas defensive line.

Raiders defensive tackle Solomon Thomas got involved when he shoved the Steelers offensive lineman for the disgusting action and both players were flagged for unsportsmanlike conduct. Turner was ejected for the remainder of the game.

Here’s a look at the moment when Turner apparently spit in the direction of the Raiders defensive line:

Trai Turner was ejected after spitting on an opponent.pic.twitter.com/0Em3oyX2cE — The Sporting News (@sportingnews) September 19, 2021

Turner spitting at another player is inexcusable and will likely carry a stiffer penalty then just an ejection from Sunday’s game. It wouldn’t be surprising to see the league fine him because of the gross nature of his actions.

Turner is a key player for the Steelers young and inexperienced offensive line. Pittsburgh will want to have him around and on the field, so the team can’t afford him picking up penalties like the one he did on Sunday.

The touchdown that the Steelers scored on the play prior to Turner’s antics was upheld, but ultimately didn’t make a difference. Pittsburgh lost 26-17 to fall to 1-1 on the season. The Raiders improved to 2-0 with another impressive win over an AFC North opponent.

