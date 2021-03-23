Just a few days ago, a report suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers allowed one of the team’s best players permission to seek a trade.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported last weekend the team allowed corner Steven Nelson to seek a trade. The move came after questions about whether or not the team would offer Nelson a contract extension to cut down on his salary cap hit.

Well, after a few days of fielding calls about a potential trade, the Steelers finally made a decision on the veteran corner. Pittsburgh announced the team “terminated” Nelson’s contract.

“The Steelers terminated the contract of cornerback Steve Nelson after two seasons in black and gold,” the team said in a statement. “Nelson, who has played six seasons in the NFL, signed with the Steelers as an unrestricted free agent in 2019 from the Kansas City Chiefs.”

We have terminated the contract of CB Steven Nelson.https://t.co/P87W9ulmyJ — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) March 23, 2021

Nelson started his career as a member of the Chiefs. After playing there for four seasons, he inked a three-year, $25.5 million deal to play for the Steelers.

Over the past two seasons, he’s been one of the team’s best defensive players. He, along with corner Joe Haden and safety Minkah Fitzpatrick, have combined to become one of the best defensive backfields in the NFL.

However, with the Steelers pressed up against the cap, the team decided it was time to move on.

Where will Nelson land next?