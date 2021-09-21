Steelers Officially Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

The Pittsburgh Steelers are signing a former first-round pick to their practice squad.

The Steelers announced on Tuesday that they’ve signed defensive end Taco Charlton.

Charlton, 26, was a first-round draft pick by the Dallas Cowboys out of Michigan. He spent only two years in Dallas before the Cowboys elected to move on. Charlton spent the 2019 season in Miami and then 2020 in Kansas City.

Now with the Steelers, Charlton will head to the practice squad in Pittsburgh.

We have signed DE Taco Charlton to the practice squad. — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) September 21, 2021

Prior to signing with the Steelers, Taco Charlton also visited the Green Bay Packers. The former Dallas Cowboy was in need of a home after getting released by the Kansas City Chiefs. Pittsburgh wound up being the pick.

The Steelers are in need of depth along the defensive line. T.J. Watt is dealing with a groin injury and could miss some time, as a result. Defensive lineman Tyson Alualu, meanwhile, will be out for the year after fracturing his ankle in Week 2. It’s safe to say Charlton is much needed in practice for depth purposes.

The Pittsburgh Steelers, meanwhile, are in the midst of preparations for their Week 3 opponent: the Cincinnati Bengals.

Pittsburgh began the 2021 season on a bright note with a 23-16 victory over the Buffalo Bills in Buffalo. The Steelers didn’t have the same fortune in Week 2 in a 26-17 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Steelers are now 1-1 on the season. They’ll face the Cincinnati Bengals this Sunday.