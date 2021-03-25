Steelers Owner Addresses T.J. Watt’s Contract Situation

T.J. Watt has been extremely productive for the Pittsburgh Steelers since entering the league in 2017. With only one year remaining on his rookie deal, the pressure is on the front office to get a deal done with their All-Pro pass rusher.

Over the past two seasons, Watt has compiled 108 total tackles, 29.5 sacks and three interceptions. He’s been the heart and soul of the Steelers’ defense.

Negotiations between Watt and the Steelers aren’t heating up yet, but team owner Art Rooney made it very clear that he wants to keep Watt on the roster for years to come.

“We’re certainly going to try,” Rooney said. “TJ has another year on his contract. We look at him as a key player in our future. I can assure you we’re going to do everything we can to keep him on the roster.”

The Steelers did lose some firepower to their defense this offseason, but it doesn’t sound like Rooney will lose Watt anytime soon.

Pittsburgh can’t afford to lose Watt once his rookie contract expiries. It’ll cost a lot of money to keep him in the Steel City, but he’s certainly worth it.

Watt, 26, is coming off the best season of his young career. He finished second in voting for Defensive Player of the Year, losing out to Los Angeles Rams defensive lineman Aaron Donald.