Steelers Pickup Reportedly Didn't Pass His Physical

KANSAS CITY, MO - JANUARY 16: A view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before an AFC wild card playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Kansas City Chiefs on Jan 16, 2022 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Earlier this week, the Titans waived defensive lineman Ola Adeniyi. He was then claimed off waivers by the Steelers.

Adeniyi has already played for the Steelers in the past. The Toledo product was on the roster from 2018-2020.

Unfortunately for the Steelers, their reunion with Adeniyi will not happen. At least not right now.

ESPN's Adam Schefter announced on Thursday that Adeniyi did not pass his physical with the Steelers. As a result, he's now a free agent.

"Former Titans’ LB Ola Adeniyi, whom Pittsburgh claimed on waivers this week, did not pass his physical with the Steelers and is now a free agent," Schefter announced on Twitter.

Adeniyi, 25, has played in three games for the Titans this season. The former All-MAC performer received 28 snaps on defense in Week 13.

Overall, Adeniyi has 49 career tackles with 2.5 sacks and three forced fumbles. Most of his production occurred in the 2021 season.

It's possible Adeniyi will sign with another team before the end of the regular season.