Steelers Player Exits Preseason Game, Carted Off Field With Potential Injury

We have concerning news to share out of Pittsburgh. A Steelers player was carted off the field with an injury during tonight's preseason game.

Steelers safety Karl Joseph exited tonight's preseason game vs. the Seattle Seahawks with a potentially serious injury.

Early on in the preseason exhibition, Joseph was seen with a boot on his right foot while being carted off the field and back to the locker room. Hopefully it's nothing serious, but it doesn't sound promising.

"KDKA broadcast showing Karl Joseph being carted off. He's had a nice summer. That's a tough blow. #Steelers," said Alex Kozora.

"Oh man, Karl joseph getting carted off in an air cast. That sucks. Was having a strong camp," said Zac Celedonia.

If serious, this would be an awful development for both Karl Joseph and the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was reportedly having a very nice camp so far.

Joseph is currently projected as a third-string safety on the Steelers' depth chart. He was fighting to make the team's final active roster.

