Steelers Player Has Brutally Honest Message For The Fans

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 22: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers carries the ball as Joe Schobert #47 of the Jacksonville Jaguars defends during the first half at TIAA Bank Field on November 22, 2020 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Julio Aguilar/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers are coming off one of their worst regular season losses in literal decades and the fanbase has been left fuming. But one Steelers player doesn't want to hear their criticisms.

Speaking to the media on 93.7 The Fan, Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson admonished anyone criticizing the team. He asserted that despite their complaints, the fans are still watching the team before suggesting that anyone who thinks they can do better can "come out here and help us."

“Y'all are watching us at the end of the day..." Johnson said. "If y'all are so good, come out here and help us.”

It probably wouldn't surprise you to know that this message isn't going over well with the fans. Diehard Steelers fans everywhere are ripping Diontae for saying something so annoying:

"Man he’s getting annoying. Just make plays and ignore the noise if it bothers you that much," one fan said.

"This is not the way to treat the thousands of fans who spend millions of their hard earned $$ just to be fans, and then are treated to a performance like we saw on Sunday. Very Bad Form No. 18," wrote another.

"Sounds like someone who can't take the heat....oops he just dropped another first down pass," a third joked.

At 1-4 on the season, Diontae Johnson should worry more about preparing for next week to avoid a 1-5 start as opposed to what the fans are saying.