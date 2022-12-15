Steelers Player Reveals Who He Wants To Start At Quarterback

CLEVELAND, OHIO - OCTOBER 31: Diontae Johnson #18 of the Pittsburgh Steelers reacts during the second half against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images) Nick Cammett/Getty Images

The Steelers have not yet announced a starting quarterback for this Sunday's game against the Panthers. Rookie signal-caller Kenny Pickett is currently dealing with a concussion.

On Wednesday, the Steelers had Mason Rudolph and Mitch Trubisky split first-team reps at practice. Mike Tomlin should name a starter in the next 48 hours.

Steelers wide receiver Diontae Johnson shared his thoughts on the team's quarterback situation for Week 15.

Johnson made it clear that he'd like to see Rudolph start this Sunday.

"Yeah, I want to see (Rudolph) play,” Johnson said, via Audacy. “I know he’s ready to play. I know it’s probably in the back of his mind, like ‘Dang, when am I going to get my chance?’ I feel like this week is it for him. I know he’s going to do everything it takes to prepare this week and get ready for Sunday.”

Johnson is having a down year by his standards. Although he has 67 receptions for 647 yards, he has not yet reached the end zone.

Perhaps Johnson believes he'll have better luck with Rudolph under center.

Rudolph has 2,366 passing yards, 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 17 career appearances.