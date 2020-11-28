Steelers Player Who Tested Positive Has Been Identified

On Saturday morning, reports suggested the Pittsburgh Steelers were bracing for further positive COVID-19 tests.

On Friday, the team placed three defensive linemen on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. It’s unclear if all three tested positive for the virus or were just close contacts to someone who tested positive.

Later Saturday morning, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported the Steelers had one player and one coach test positive for the virus. Initially, the identities of those two remained unknown.

Just a few minutes later, though, NFL insider Aditi Kinkhabwala revealed which player tested positive. According to her report, running back James Conner was the player who tested positive.

James Conner is the #Steelers player who tested positive for #COVID, multiple sources tell me. He is awaiting a second test tomorrow to confirm these results. Contact tracing continues. And as w/ every positive case in the #NFL and country… here’s to recoveries and good health. — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) November 28, 2020

Kinkhabwala reported Conner is awaiting a second test on Sunday that will determine his status for the game against Baltimore. It’s tough news for the Steelers, who rely heavily on Conner in the running game and the passing game.

Earlier this week, the NFL postponed the Steelers-Ravens game from Thursday to Sunday and then from Sunday to Tuesday. That came after at least 10 players within the Ravens organization tested positive for the virus.

As it stands now, the game will be played without Lamar Jackson, J.K. Dobbins, Mark Ingram, James Conner and growing list of other players.

Hopefully both teams can control the spread of the virus within their locker rooms in order to play the game on Tuesday night.