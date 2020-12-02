Steelers Player Who’s Out Today Says Game Should Be Easy

We’re finally going to witness the Baltimore Ravens take on the Pittsburgh Steelers. This game was supposed to take place on Thanksgiving, but the NFL had to push it back nearly a week due to a COVID-19 outbreak.

Baltimore won’t have several key players for this afternoon’s game, such as Mark Andrews, JK Dobbins, Mark Ingram and Lamar Jackson. Most of Pittsburgh’s star players are cleared for action, but the defensive line will be without Stephon Tuitt.

Tuitt has been incredible this season, registering 32 total tackles, seven sacks and two forced fumbles. Although he won’t play this afternoon against the Ravens, he believes this should be an “easy” game for the Steelers.

“Good luck to the boys today,” Tuitt wrote on Instagram. “Pad the stats – should be an easy one. Eyeing my return for next week against Washington where I should catch up. I say it because I believe it.”

This post from Tuitt could backfire if the Steelers come up short this afternoon against the Ravens.

On paper, the Steelers should defeat the Ravens by a solid margin. But it’s unwise to count your chickens before they hatch, and unfortunately for Pittsburgh that’s what Tuitt did with this post.

What also makes this post from Tuitt so bizarre is the fact that he’s not eligible to play today. It’s not like he’ll have a say as to whether his team takes care of business this afternoon.