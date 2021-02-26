The Pittsburgh Steelers announced that Ben Roethlisberger will return for the 2021 season. Although the contract situation hasn’t been handled yet, the front office seems fairly confident they’ll take care of business.

Roethlisberger finished the 2020 season with 3,803 passing yards and 33 touchdowns. There were plenty of great moments this past fall for the two-time Super Bowl champion, but he did struggle in the Steelers’ playoff matchup with the Browns.

With the news now official that Roethlisberger will be back for at least one more season, Steelers president Art Rooney II shared his thoughts on the veteran quarterback’s 2020 season.

“We think Ben played at a high level last year,” Rooney said, via the team’s website. “We won our division and set a franchise record for most consecutive wins to open a season, so there was a lot of good stuff. Ben was as disappointed as anybody the way it ended. That last game is just hard to swallow, and I think in part Ben wants to come back and leave on a high note.” As for the 2021 season, Rooney believes that Roethlisberger can still play at a high level. “We’re still confident he has the ability to do that. His arm, I would say, is as strong or almost as strong as ever, so I think he’s certainly capable of getting the job done. Part of the concern is putting a (competitive) team around him, and we had a good discussion about that. We know there are still a lot of pieces to the puzzle that still have to fall into place this season, and we’re hard at work trying to make that happen.” #Steelers President Art Rooney II talks about partnering with Giant Eagle to use Heinz Field as a vaccine site starting next week; bringing Ben back; and why 2021 draft prep has him more uncertain than 2020 draft prep did.https://t.co/tbdORInQuz — Bob Labriola (@BobLabriola) February 26, 2021 Pittsburgh has to lower Roethlisberger’s cap hit for the 2021 season, that’s for sure. Rooney mentioned March 17 as a hard deadline for when the two sides want to get things done by. We’ll find out this year if Roethlisberger has one last Super Bowl run left in him.