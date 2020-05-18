Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger Announces Major Health Update

The extent of Ben Roethlisberger’s season-ending injury in 2019 has largely remained a mystery.

But the Steelers QB pledged that he would not shave until he was ready to throw a football with NFL velocity again. He spent the next six-plus months growing a resplendent beard while rehabbing the injury.

On Monday though, the Steelers had an announcement on Twitter: “The beard is trimmed… you know what that means.” They followed that up with a montage of Big Ben throwing passes to teammates JuJu Smith-Schuster, James Conner and Ryan Switzer.

At the end of the video, Smith-Schuster points at the camera and tells everyone, “He’s back! Stay tuned.” That statement immediately go the Steelers fanbase excited.

You can watch the video here:

Roethlisberger was coming off a historic 2018 campaign heading into 2019. He set multiple franchise records while leading the NFL in completions, attempts and passing yards.

But he was forced out of Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks and placed on injured reserve shortly thereafter. The Steelers went on to finish 8-8 while averaging just 18 points per game – their lowest rate in over 20 years.

Roethlisberger just turned 38 though, and coming off a major injury it will be interesting to see if he still has the same on-field effectiveness as before.

If he does though, the Steelers might be an extremely dangerous team in 2020.

Should the Steelers rush back Ben Roethlisberger?