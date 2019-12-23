The Spun

Steelers QB Mason Rudolph Not Expected To Play On Sunday

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph walks onto the field.CLEVELAND, OH - NOVEMBER 14: Mason Rudolph #2 of the Pittsburgh Steelers warms up prior to the start of the game against the Cleveland Browns at FirstEnergy Stadium on November 14, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)

After being stunned by the New York Jets on Sunday, the Pittsburgh Steelers’ playoff hopes hang by a thread. Unfortunately for them, quarterback Mason Rudolph won’t have any say in whether they get in or not.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, Rudolph is not expected to play in Sunday’s season finale against the  Baltimore Ravens due to a shoulder injury. As a result, Devlin “Duck” Hodges will start with Paxton Lynch backing him up.

Steelers’ QB Mason Rudolph is expected to miss Sunday’s game against Baltimore with a left shoulder injury, per league sources. So it’s Devlin Hodges as starter and Paxton Lynch as backup.

Rudolph came off the bench to relieve Hodges when he was struggling in the first half of yesterday’s game. He promptly erased a 10-0 deficit to tie the game 10-10 at halftime. But his injury occurred in the middle of the second half, and Hodges couldn’t muster any points against the Jets defense.

Pittsburgh went on to lose, 16-10, and no longer control their own destiny in the AFC.

If the Tennessee Titans beat the Houston Texans next week, then the Titans will take the sixth and final playoff spot.

The Steelers need to win and hope that the Texans beat Tennessee in order to avoid missing the playoffs again.

