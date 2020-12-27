The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Fans Want Steelers To Consider A Quarterback Change

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger.CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 21: Ben Roethlisberger #7 of the Pittsburgh Steelers jogs to the locker room during halftime at Paul Brown Stadium on December 21, 2020 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Jamie Sabau/Getty Images)

Is it time for a quarterback change in Pittsburgh?

Several people across the National Football League are calling for the Steelers to consider a change at quarterback this afternoon.

Pittsburgh is trailing Indianapolis, 21-7, late in the second quarter of today’s game. The Steelers have been downright dismal on offense, especially in the passing game. Ben Roethlisberger has completed 9 of 15 passes for just 61 yards.

The Steelers have been inconsistent at best on offense for several weeks now. Pittsburgh, which started the season 11-0, has lost three straight games.

“Steelers have to seriously consider a QB change at the half,” NFL insider Jason La Canfora tweeted on Sunday afternoon.

Roethlisberger is a future Hall of Famer, but he has not been good this season. It might be time for the Steelers to move on from their legendary quarterback.

The problem, of course, is that there isn’t exactly a good backup plan in Pittsburgh.

Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph has completed just three of four passes for 9 yards on the season. Will Mike Tomlin actually consider a change at quarterback this afternoon?

That seems very doubtful.

However, it will not be surprising if the Steelers decide to move on from Big Ben in 2021.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.