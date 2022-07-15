Steelers' Quarterback Competition 'Starts' With Mitch Trubisky: NFL World Reacts

PITTSBURGH, PA - MAY 25: Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mitchell Trubisky (10) throws the ball during the team's OTA practice on May 25, 2022, at the Steelers Practice Facility in Pittsburgh, PA. (Photo by Brandon Sloter/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to host a quarterback competition this training camp, as Mitch Trubisky, Kenny Pickett and Mason Rudolph will all get a chance to win the starting gig for Week 1.

On his Not Just Football podcast, Steelers defensive lineman Cam Heyward shared his thoughts on the team's upcoming quarterback competition.

Heyward revealed that Trubisky is currently in the lead for the starting job.

"It starts with Mitch. Mitch, we bought him in in free agency," Heyward, per Steelers Depot. "The thing we have to remember about Mitch is he's coming from a situation where in Chicago, they didn't really give him anything. And he still made it to the playoffs. ... Everything like to say 'Mitch did this wrong, Mitch did that wrong.' Man, Mitch did a lot of things right. Hopefully we have a better team around him. And we're going to support him. Right now, he's our No. 1."

For the most part, NFL fans are unfazed by this news. However, there are some that believe Heyward's comments indicate that Pickett isn't ready for the spotlight.

"Welp looks like Pickett is trash," one fan tweeted.

Another fan wrote, "Can Heyward says a lot of things.... ALOT."

"Players choice is not always management's choice," a third fan said.

We'll see what happens in training camp, but things can change at a moment's notice. For now, Trubisky has to be considered the favorite.