NFL World Reacts To Ugly Steelers vs. Ravens Game

The NFL gave us Wednesday afternoon football today, but we probably don’t need to see it again.

Sure, having NFL football on a Wednesday afternoon is probably better than not having NFL football on a Wednesday afternoon. However, the game was ugly and the weird start time probably had a lot to do with that.

Pittsburgh moved to 11-0 on the season with an ugly win over Baltimore on Wednesday afternoon. The Steelers beat the Ravens, 19-14.

Baltimore, playing without several key players including quarterback Lamar Jackson, struggled to move the ball on offense. Robert Griffin III, starting in place of Jackson, had issues with ball security. The Ravens eventually put quarterback Trace McSorley into the game. He threw for a 70-yard touchdown to make the finish interesting.

In the end, though, the Steelers were able to hold off the Ravens to remain undefeated.

THE STEELERS STAY PERFECT 🤩 pic.twitter.com/6stBWmua4f — ESPN (@espn) December 2, 2020

Pittsburgh was able to finish off Baltimore in style, at least.

The play of the day, though, was made by the Ravens. McSorley found Hollywood Brown for a 70-yard strike, as the former Penn State QB recorded his first NFL touchdown.

In typical Wednesday NFL fashion… Trace McSorley finds Hollywood Brown for the potential backdoor cover for Ravens (+10.5) bettors 👀 (via @Ravens)pic.twitter.com/tAUa84oj1y — br_betting (@br_betting) December 2, 2020

The NFL schedule isn’t getting any less weird moving forward, though. We’ll have a game next Tuesday night between the Cowboys and Ravens.