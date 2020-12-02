Look: JJ Watt Reacts To Big Ben Missing His Brother

The Pittsburgh Steelers and the Baltimore Ravens are finally playing their thrice-delayed game. A 3:40 p.m. Wednesday afternoon kick proved to be weird, and that has been the case so far.

The game has been an absolute mess from the jump. After two punts to start the game, the two teams combined for three straight turnovers in the first quarter. On the Ravens’ second drive, the Steelers recovered a Robert Griffin III fumble all the way back at the Ravens 22-yard line.

Ben Roethlisberger moved the ball all the way to the Ravens 1-yard line, where Mike Tomlin elected to go for it on fourth down. Even a failure to score would result in the Ravens’ MASH unit of an offense having to go 99 yards, so it was a fair gamble, but Big Ben did the one thing he couldn’t afford to do: a bad interception in the end zone.

The future Hall of Famer tried to force a pass to running back Benny Snell, and was picked off Tyus Bowser. To make matters worse, fullback Derek Watt was wide open in the end zone, right in front of Roethlisberger, before he left the pocket to target Snell. His older brother JJ Watt certainly noticed.

That would have been the first touch of the season for the fifth-year fullback out of Wisconsin. Last year, he scored his first career touchdown on the ground. This would have been his first as a receiver.

While JJ Watt is a defensive player, he actually has way more experiencing scoring touchdowns in the NFL. The star defensive end has three touchdown receptions, all in 2014, as well as two regular season Pick Sixes and a Scoop and Score (and one additional interception for touchdown in the playoffs.)

The Pittsburgh Steelers lead the Baltimore Ravens 12-7 late in the second quarter.

