Steelers RB Has Honest Reaction To Team Drafting Najee Harris

Earlier this offseason, the Pittsburgh Steelers shocked absolutely no one when the team drafted former Alabama star Najee Harris in the first round.

The stud running back was mocked to the Steelers by just about every analyst in the business. Pittsburgh didn’t shy away either, selecting Harris with the No. 24 overall pick.

Harris will take over the lead role, leaving backs like Benny Snell fighting for playing time. Snell addressed that challenge when he spoke with NFL.com earlier this week.

“Honestly, I can say I’m taking it as a part of my journey,” Snell said. “I never have settled and been comfortable, you know that.”

Here’s more of what he had to say:

“This is my job now, you know. Another thing I keep in mind was the Steelers picked me; I didn’t pick the Steelers so I’m ride and dying about where I’m at. When it’s time to work, it’s time to work. I feel like, even on top of us having Najee, you (can’t) just do one back for the whole season and hustle. I definitely know that roads and big-time moments are going to come up and I’m going to make sure I’m ready for them. I’m just keeping my head down and working.”

Snell got off to a hot start to the 2020 season, racking up 113 yards in the season-opener with James Conner down with an injury.

However, he failed to keep that momentum going. He carried 111 times for 368 yards and four TD.

We’ll see if he can carve out a role next season.