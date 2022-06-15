Steelers Reach Record Contract Extension With Minkah Fitzpatrick

ARLINGTON, TEXAS - NOVEMBER 08: Minkah Fitzpatrick #39 of the Pittsburgh Steelers celebrates a 24-19 win against the Dallas Cowboys at AT&T Stadium on November 08, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Minkah Fitzpatrick and the Pittsburgh Steelers won't have to worry about their contract negotiations lingering into training camp. On Wednesday, the two sides agreed to a long-term extension.

According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, it's a four-year deal with an average salary of $18.4 million. Fitzpatrick gets $36 million guaranteed at signing.

This contract extension will make Fitzpatrick the highest-paid safety in NFL history.

It's also worth noting this is the biggest move so far for first-year general manager Omar Khan.

Fitzpatrick, 25, first started his NFL career with the Miami Dolphins. He was the 11th pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.

The Steelers traded for Fitzpatrick in 2019, sending a first-round pick and additional draft capital to the Dolphins.

Since joining the Steelers in 2019, Fitzpatrick has managed to take his game to new heights. Over the past two years, the Alabama product has racked up 260 total tackles, 27 passes defended, 11 interceptions and three forced fumbles.

Pittsburgh is hopeful that Fitzpatrick will keep making game-changing plays for years to come.