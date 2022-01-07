Steelers Receive Major Boost Before Season Finale vs. Ravens

It looked like the Steelers were going to be down another receiver on Sunday, but that’s no longer the case.

Diontae Johnson has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list after being in the protocol for only a few days. He was able to test negative twice 24 hours apart and as a result, will be able to play.

If Johnson wasn’t able to go, the Steelers would’ve been down to James Washington, Ray-Ray McCloud, Cody White, and potentially Rico Bussey from the practice squad.

Johnson has been Pittsburgh’s best receiver this year as he’s stepped up with JuJu Smith-Schuster out. He currently has 1,110 yards and eight touchdowns on 1oo receptions, all of which are career-highs.

He also has five games of 90+ yards receiving this season, plus has at least one touchdown in seven of 16 games.

Having him back will do wonders as the Ravens’ secondary has been banged up all season. He torched that unit in the first meeting on Dec. 5 with 105 yards and two touchdowns on eight catches.

Pittsburgh will need a win, plus Jacksonville to beat Indianapolis, and for the L.A. (Chargers)-Las Vegas contest on Sunday night to not end in a tie to clinch a playoff spot.

Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. ET.