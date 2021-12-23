Steelers Receive Tough News On TE Pat Freiermuth

The Pittsburgh Steelers are facing a crucial final three games to the season as they make their playoff push. But things aren’t looking great for starting tight end Pat Freiermuth heading into this weekend.

Per Steelers insider Joe Rutter, Freiermuth missed practice for the second day in a row. Freiermuth has been dealing with a concussion that he suffered earlier this week.

If Freiermuth doesn’t practice tomorrow, it’s doubtful that he’ll be cleared to play the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday. That would leave the Steelers without their No. 3 pass catcher.

The rookie tight end has been among the best rookie receivers in the league this year. In 14 games he has 49 receptions for 422 yards and seven touchdowns. Ja’Marr Chase is the only rookie pass catcher with more touchdowns this season.

Steelers injury report: Pat Freiermuth (concussion) and Chris Wormley (groin) did not practice for a second day in a row. Ben Roethlisberger was limited. Joe Haden practiced fully after being given vet day off Wednesday. Dan Moore Jr. also was limited because of illness. — Joe Rutter (@tribjoerutter) December 23, 2021

The Pittsburgh Steelers face a challenging gauntlet of games to close out the 2021 regular season. After Sunday’s game against the Chiefs they play the Cleveland Browns and Baltimore Ravens to finish the year.

A loss to the Chiefs would put the Steelers in must-win mode for the final two games. And even that wouldn’t assure them of a playoff spot.

If the Steelers want to avoid missing the playoffs for the third time in four years, they need to cross their fingers that all of their players are healthy this weekend, next weekend and the week after.

Will Pat Freiermuth be back with the Steelers this weekend?