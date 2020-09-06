Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing Notable Quarterback On Sunday

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a couple of notable moves at the quarterback position on Sunday.

It’s an important roster day in the NFL, as we’re days away from the start of the regular season. NFL teams are finalizing their Week 1 rosters, as several players have been claimed off waivers on Sunday morning.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs was among the players to be claimed off waivers. The Steelers claimed the former Tennessee Volunteers star, who spent 2017-19 in Pittsburgh.

Steelers got a 5th round pick for Josh Dobbs last season. They traded that pick to Miami as part of the Minkah Fitzpatrick deal. They get back Josh Dobbs today. Chess, not checkers. #Steelers — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) September 6, 2020

The Steelers need to make room on the roster for Dobbs, though.

So, Pittsburgh is reportedly releasing another notable quarterback. Pittsburgh is reportedly cutting 24-year-old quarterback Devlin Hodges.

Hodges went undrafted out of Samford in 2019, but impressed the Steelers. He started six games for Pittsburgh in 2019, going 3-3 with 1,063 passing yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Duck Hodges era appears to be over, though. Pittsburgh is reportedly releasing the young quarterback to make room for Dobbs.

Steelers are releasing QB Duck Hodges to make room for QB Josh Dobbs, per league source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 6, 2020

There should be some interest in Hodges on the free agent market. There aren’t too many available young quarterbacks with proven game experience.

Pittsburgh is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Monday, Sept. 14 against the New York Giants. Kickoff is set for 7:10 p.m. E.T. The game will be on ESPN.