Pittsburgh Steelers Releasing Notable Quarterback On Sunday

A Pittsburgh Steelers helmet sitting on the field.CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 01: A detailed view of a Pittsburgh Steelers helmet before their game against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium on September 1, 2016 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers made a couple of notable moves at the quarterback position on Sunday.

It’s an important roster day in the NFL, as we’re days away from the start of the regular season. NFL teams are finalizing their Week 1 rosters, as several players have been claimed off waivers on Sunday morning.

Quarterback Joshua Dobbs was among the players to be claimed off waivers. The Steelers claimed the former Tennessee Volunteers star, who spent 2017-19 in Pittsburgh.

The Steelers need to make room on the roster for Dobbs, though.

So, Pittsburgh is reportedly releasing another notable quarterback. Pittsburgh is reportedly cutting 24-year-old quarterback Devlin Hodges.

Hodges went undrafted out of Samford in 2019, but impressed the Steelers. He started six games for Pittsburgh in 2019, going 3-3 with 1,063 passing yards, five touchdowns and eight interceptions.

The Duck Hodges era appears to be over, though. Pittsburgh is reportedly releasing the young quarterback to make room for Dobbs.

There should be some interest in Hodges on the free agent market. There aren’t too many available young quarterbacks with proven game experience.

Pittsburgh is scheduled to open the 2020 season on Monday, Sept. 14 against the New York Giants. Kickoff is set for 7:10 p.m. E.T. The game will be on ESPN.


