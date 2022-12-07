Steelers Release Former Ohio State Star Running Back

PITTSBURGH, PA - JANUARY 14: A general view of the field before the AFC Divisional Playoff game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Jacksonville Jaguars at Heinz Field on January 14, 2018 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Brett Carlsen/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers did a little practice squad reshuffling on Wednesday morning.

Pittsburgh released running back Master Teague and signed linebacker Emeke Egbule to replace him. Teague, an undrafted rookie out of Ohio State, was signed to the Steelers' practice squad two weeks ago after being cut by the team during training camp.

The Murfreesboro, Tennessee native was second-team All-Big Ten with the Buckeyes in 2020 and third-team All-Big Ten in 2019.

Egbule, who was originally a sixth-round draft pick of the Los Angeles Chargers in 2019, has appeared in 32 regular season games in his NFL career.

He was a backup linebacker and core special teamer in LA, where he made 13 total tackles over three seasons, while playing 96 snaps on defense and 370 on special teams.

The Steelers are 5-7 on the season after winning back-to-back games against the Indianapolis Colts and Atlanta Falcons. They're set to host the Baltimore Ravens this Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.