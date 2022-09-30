Steelers Release Offensive Lineman Before Jets Game

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 25: A helmet of the Pittsburgh Steelers rests on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on October 25, 2020 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images) Frederick Breedon/Getty Images

The Pittsburgh Steelers made two changes to their practice squad this Friday morning.

For starters, the Steelers signed defensive back Mark Gilbert to their practice squad. He spent the 2021 season with the Detroit Lions, recording two tackles, one pass breakup and a forced fumble.

The Steelers actually signed Gilbert after the 2021 NFL Draft. Perhaps his second stint with the franchise will work out.

In order to make room for Gilbert on the practice squad, the Steelers released center Ryan McCollum.

McCollum went undrafted in 2021 out of Texas A&M. He spent time on the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions before joining the Steelers this past August.

Since entering the league in 2021, McCollum has appeared in 13 games.

These changes to the practice squad shouldn't affect the Steelers' outlook for Week 4.

On Sunday, the Steelers will host the New York Jets in what is being labeled a "must-win game" for Mike Tomlin's squad.