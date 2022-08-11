Steelers Released Wide Receiver On Thursday Afternoon

PITTSBURGH, PA - SEPTEMBER 7: A general view during the game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns at Heinz Field on September 7, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

The Pittsburgh Steelers announced a pair of roster moves Thursday involving their receiving corps.

Pittsburgh has signed wide receiver Christian Blake to its roster. The Northern Illinois was on the Arizona Cardinals from 2018-2021 before signing with the Atlanta Falcons.

Blake has 28 career receptions for 257 yards.

In order to make room for Blake on the roster, the Steelers waived wide receiver Javon McKinley with an injury designation.

McKinley, a former star at Notre Dame, went undrafted in 2021. In his final season of college football, he had 42 catches for 717 yards and three touchdowns.

The Steelers signed McKinley to a one-year contract in August. If he goes unclaimed on waivers, he'll revert to the team's injured reserve.

Pittsburgh's wide receiver room currently features Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and George Pickens.

Calvin Austin III, Miles Boykin and Anthony Miller are all vying for spots on the 53-man roster.